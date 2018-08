Open air theatre is back at Tattershall castle as The Pantaloons make a welcome return.

This time round, they will be presenting Oscar Wilde’s hilarious comedy ‘The Importance of Being Earnest’ - told in their own distinctive and anarchic style.

Take along a picnic, plus a rug or low-backed chair for the performance next Wednesday, August 15.

Tickets cost £15 for adults and £10 for children from 01526 342543