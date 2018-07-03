Organisers expect 45,000 visitors to attend Woodhall Spa 1940s Festival

The annual Woodhall Spa 1940s Festival makes a triumphant return this weekend - with 45,000 visitors expected to flock to the village near Horncastle.

The event on Saturday, July 7, and Sunday, July 8, celebrates the unique role Lincolnshire played in the Second World War, and the very best of life on the British homefront.

The festival, which is in its seventh year, is regarded as one of the biggest and most popular 1940s events in the UK.

With high temperatures expected, organisers are preparing for the highest volume of visitors yet.

Weekend highlights will include a skirmish re-enactment on both days in the Pinewoods, marking the ‘Crossing of the Rhine’, a military parade through the village on Sunday morning, and an exciting range of singers.

Chairman of the organising committee, Andy Hunter, said: “We are really excited that we are about to open the gates to the festival again, especially when the weather is set to be so good.

“It’s always a pleasure to be able to welcome so many to see our wonderful village and experience the fantastic community spirit which makes the festival possible.”

Visitors are guaranteed an extra treat this year as the festival falls on the same days as the Thorpe Camp 1940s Weekend - three miles away from Woodhall Spa.

Organisers have arranged a free return shuttle service to the neighbouring event.

Entry to Thorpe Camp’s 1940s weekend costs £5 on arrival, and will help support the future of the visitor centre.

In Woodhall Spa, there will also be a park and ride service - with more shuttle buses than previous years.

There will also be various road closures in place to ensure the festival runs as safe as possible.

There will be no parking in the village between 9am and 6pm on both days - with traffic wardens patrolling throughout the festival.

Visitors will be directed to the main car parks on Green Lane, Edlington Moor, Horncastle Road and Lodge Road and a blue-badge drop off point has been arranged.

Parking costs £10 per car all day, or £7 if pre-booked, with shuttle services running until 6pm.

Mr Hunter added: “We’ve put in place a really robust plan to not only provide great entertainment but make sure that parking and transport is easy and safe for everyone.”

For full details and to plan your weekend, visit www.woodhall-spa-40s-festival.com or search for Woodhall Spa 1940s Festival on Facebook.