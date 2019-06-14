On-screen graphics with organ concert at Woodhall Spa

This month’s ‘Music for Woodhall’ concert takes place next Tuesday, June 18, and features David Thomas.

David started his musical career playing the trombone in the local school and youth orchestras.

In the late 70s, he found an old ‘Trench’ fold-away harmonium tucked away in his grandparents’ house and after some experimentation decided he would try his hand at something a little more up to date.

Some years have passed since David first laid his hands on that keyboard and he is certainly glad he made the change.

He has since appeared alongside many of Britain’s top organists and at many prestigious venues, played on radio, and has been the subject of personality profiles in Home Keyboard Review and other magazines.

A full-time musician since the 1990s, David is also very talented at producing on-screen graphics to accompany his concerts, giving an extra dimension to the evening.

The Music for Woodhall concert takes place in St Peter’s Hall, The Broadway, Woodhall Spa, starting at 7.30pm.

Admission is £7.

For more information call 01526 353225 or visit www.woodhallspa-organ.co.uk