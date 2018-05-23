New restaurant is cooking up a tasty treat for Wragby diners

A Wragby business owner

has said he is ‘over the moon’ with the support he has

received since opening his new restaurant.

Mohammed Ullah Stephen has transformed a former pub in Wragby into a restaurant which combines English and Indian cuisine.

Mr Ullah Stephen used to trade at the Adam & Eve Indian Restaurant, in Wragby - but has now made the decision to close his former eatery and move to the Turnor Arms, which has the capacity to seat 100 diners.

The newly refurbished restaurant opened less than a fortnight ago and Mr Ullah Stephen said that things were going very well so far.

He said: “We are now ready to let everyone know we are open for business.

“It is completely different to my former restaurant, ( the Adam & Eve), because there is so much more space.

“The night we opened we had 91 people.

“The feedback has all been positive - I am completely over the moon.”

The menu at the Turnor Arms is a blend of both English and Indian cuisine - from bangers and mash to traditional curries.

Mr Ullah Stephen said: “The Indian side of the menu is absolutely superb.”

Diners can also choose from a Sunday lunch menu which includes three choices of meat, fish and vegetarian options, and classic Lincolnshire dishes.

The menu has proved so popular that Mr Ullah Stephen has recruited local chef, Adrian Graves to create more delicious meals.

Diners will also soon be able to enjoy entertainment with plans to stage live music events throughout summer.

Mr Ullah Stephen, originally from Birmingham, first moved to the area about five and a half years ago after he took on a takeaway business in Bardney.

The refurbishment of The Turnor Arms is his latest venture. He has recruited two chefs from his hometown of Birmingham to join the hard working team at the Turnor Arms.

Mr Ullah Stephen said: “I want to say a huge thank you for all the support we have received.”