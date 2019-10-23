New generation blues at Minting from ‘city slicker’

British Blues Awards (2014) and BBC Radio 2 Young Folk Award (2012) nominee Sunjay brings his own blend of music to Minting next month.

Sunjay is pretty much the antithesis of the typical denim clad dishevelled folk and blues musician.

From his perfectly groomed hair to his spotlessly shining winkle picker boots, he walks onto the stage every inch the ‘city slicker’.

With talents beyond his years, the Derby-born blues-folk troubadour has been hailed for his exquisite and seemingly effortless guitar mastery and graceful bass voice, bringing 21st century ‘new generation’ blues music to the fore.

Sunjay will be performing in Minting Village Hall on Friday, November 15, starting at 7.30pm, with the bar open from 7pm.

Tickets cost £12.50 and £10.50 from Horncastle Music Shop or call 01507 578193.