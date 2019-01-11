New comedy club to launch at centre

Funhouse Comedy Club is launching a new comedy night at Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough this month.

Topping the bill for the first night will be Mandy Muden; the only woman ever to combine comedy and magic on the UK comedy circuit.

Opening the night will be Ivan Brackenbury, the bungling hospital DJ who plays inappropriate records dedicated to patients.

Also appearing will be Adam Hastings, who as well as doing stand-up comedy was also John Lennon in the popular Bootleg Beatles touring tribute band from 2011 to 2018.

Compere for the night will be Barry Dodds, winner of Best MC at the Midlands Comedy Awards for the last four years.

The show is on Thursday, January 17, at 8pm, with doors open at 7.15pm.

Tickets are £15 on the door or £10 in advance from www.funhousecomedy.co.uk