Woodhall Spa museum set to host music in garden

Music in the Garden concert events will be held every Sunday afternoon throughout August at the Woodhall Spa Cottage Museum.

The concerts will run from 2pm to 4pm and there are awnings to offer shelter from the sun - or rain - for the audience.

Awninga provide shelter from the sun - or the rain EMN-180730-092844001

Entrance to the garden is free, with tea, coffee, soft drinks and home-made cakes on sale all afternoon.

Opening the season of music this Sunday, August 5 - and returning by popular request - is traditional Jazz Duo Colin & Gerry.

On August 12, Mike Warwick will be making a welcome return visit.

His lively session will take in the hits from the 1950s to 1990s.

Folk band Between the Lines will perform on August 19 and on August 26, Sing Loud Woodhall Spa, will round off the season, with audience participation encouraged.