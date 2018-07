The greatest musical era of the 20th century comes alive with a nostalgic and fun packed musical journey through the sights and sounds of the swinging 60s.

Sing and dance along with a cast of leading performers to the music of The Beatles, Hermans Hermits, Gerry & The Pacemakers, The Rolling Stones, Cilla Black, Manfred Mann, Dusty Springfield, Sandy Shaw and many more at the New Theatre Royal Lincoln this Saturday, July 7. Ticket details: www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk or 01522 519999.