Summer of Strauss for choral singers

Conducted by their musical director, Allan Smith, Louth Choral Society presents ‘Strauss in the Summer’, a delightful programme of 19th century Austrian classics by the family Strauss, and in particular works by Johann Strauss II, The Waltz King.

Featuring songs from operettas such as Tales from the Vienna Woods and Die Fledermaus, the concert, in Louth’s St James’s Church on Sunday, July 1, will also include well-known favourites, including the Emperor Waltz and By the Beautiful Blue Danube.

Many of the tunes are well known by orchestral concert goers and, of course, ball-room dancers, but this will be an opportunity to discover the accompanying songs so rarely performed today.

Tickets are available from Eve & Ranshaw in the Louth’s Cornmarket, or on-line from www.ticketsource.co.uk/louthchoral.

Tickets cost £10, under 18s free, plus a six for five offer.