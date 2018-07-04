Summer concerts back at Horncastle Church

Lunchtime concerts are back at Horncastle parish church, starting tomorrow (July 5) and running throughout July, August and September.

The new season opens with harpist Bob Pacey and closes on September 6 with the Lindsey Quartet.

In between, there will be a broad spectrum of performers - some new, some regulars - performing every Thursday, from 1.15pm to 2pm.

Coffee and tea will be available so just sit, relax and be entertained in an informal atmosphere.

On July 12, Stuart Gill will be performing with hits of the 60s and 70s, while on July 19 Gail and Chris Hinkins will be bringing show songs old and new.

Other performers include Outdoor Cats (July 26), Kira Roberts ad Chris Hinkins (August 2), Kate Witney (August 9), Mike and Josiane Smyth (August 16), Angela Griffin (August 23) and Wolds Woodwind (August 30).