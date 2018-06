The Spa Singers are getting ready to present, ‘The Flying Proms’ next Wednesday, July 4, in St Peter’s Church, Woodhall Spa.

The programme will be a celebration of the Royal Air Force, together with a host of Proms favourites.

The concert will start at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £5 each (£3 for under 18s or over 65s), from 01526 351373, or email: thespasingers@hotmail.co.uk.