‘Sing Noel’ full of seasonal cheer at Louth Church

Organisers of Louth Choral Society’s annual Sing Noël say it is more than just a carol concert - it’s a celebration of festive music and fun, something for the whole family.

It will be held on Saturday, December 23, making it one of the last concerts before the big day.

As well as traditional carols, there will be a varied offering of seasonal music, ranging from Vivaldi’s Gloria and Verdi’s less-well known but beautiful Ave Maria to Jingle Bells and Frosty the Snowman, with plenty of opportunities for the audience to join in.

There will even be a new version of Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker Suite, adapted for the choir by their musical director, Allan Smith.

The concert will be in Louth’s St James’s Church, starting at 7.30pm.

Tickets £10 (including one free child; other under 18s £5 each) from www.ticketsource.co.uk/louthchoral or on the door.