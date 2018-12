Organisers of Louth Choral Society’s annual Sing Noël say it is more than just a carol concert - it’s a celebration of festive music and fun, something for the whole family.

As well as traditional carols, there will be a varied offering of seasonal music.

It will be held in St James’s Church, Louth on Saturday, December 23, starting at 7.30pm.

Tickets £10 (including one free child; other under 18s £5 each) available on the door.