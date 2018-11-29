Senior citizens can enjoy free concert in Horncastle

Some early Christmas cheer comes to Horncastle this weekend.

The town’s Rotary Club will be once again be hosting a Christmas concert for senior members of the community to attend.

The event will be held this Saturday, December 1, in Banovallum School, from 2pm to 4.30pm.

This year’s programme will feature the ever-popular Julie Deane Dancers, the Spa Singers Choir and Horncastle’s Ukulele Band.

The usual refreshments will also be provided.

As always, the concert is free for the senior citizens to attend.

Doors open at 1.30pm and everyone will be welcome.

The important thing to remember is that the concert is free, courtesy of the Horncastle Rotary Club, who fund raise throughout the year for this and many other good causes, both at home and overseas.