A sleigh-full of much-loved festive songs and carols comes to Woodhall Spa later this month.

The Spa Singers will be presenting their seasonal concert ‘ Sing a Song of Christmas’ on Wednesday, December 19, at St Peter’s Church.

Tickets cost £5 and £3 for those under 16s or over 65.

The concert starts at 7.30pm and tickets are available by email from thespasingers@hotmail.co.uk or call 01526 351373.