Remembering and Rejoicing combine for Horncastle singers

Horncastle and District Choral Society present their Christmas concert this weekend.

In recognition of the 100 year anniversary of the Armistice, they are including in their Christmas programme excerpts from Karl Jenkins’ ‘The Armed Man’.

There will also be a selection from Handel’s Messiah and Bob Chilcott’s On Christmas Night to take the audience from quiet contemplation to joyful celebration.

The ‘Remembrance and Rejoicing’ concert will take place in St Mary’s Church, Horncastle, this Saturday, December 8.

The choir will be led by conductor Caroline Boden and the accompanist will be Chris Hinkins.

The concert starts at 7.30pm. Admission is £7, payable on the door, which includes a drink and mince pie during the interval.