Relight your fire with top Take That tribute

As Take That celebrates more than 25 years as the UK’s number one boy band, The Take That Experience marks over a decade together as the ultimate tribute act with their best show yet.

Five wonderfully talented guys, with a remarkable on-stage chemistry, recreate the latest Take That favourites, as well as all the classic songs fans know and love.

With their amazing vocals, replica costumes and electrifying dance routines, the Take That Experience continues to successfully recreate the magic of Take That with their ‘Greatest Hits Tour’.

Smash hits from the 1990s through to the current tracks are authentically performed.

The show comes to Grimsby Auditorium on Thursday, March 14.

Tickets cost £21 from the box office on 300 300 0035 or via the website at grimsbyauditorium.org.uk .