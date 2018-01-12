Organist Mike set to entertain at Woodhall

The audience at this month’s Music for Woodhall concert will welcome organist Mike Hall to entertain them.

The concert will take place next Tuesday, January 16, starting at 7.30pm, with admission £7.

A regular contributor to BBC Radio’s ‘The Organist Entertains’, Mike hails from Grantham.

Born to musical parents - his dad Cyril played saxophone in local bands - at the age of three, Mike was picking out melodies on the family piano.

It wasn’t long before he was having piano lessons and by the age of 12 he was playing the mighty Compton Organ at the Grantham Granada.

Over the years, Mike has been associate with several organ manufacturers, currently with the Italian company Orla.

These days, his time is spent travelling around Britain giving concerts, coupled with Festival appearances, and his ‘The Organist Entertains’ spots.