Organist entertains at Woodhall Spa

Live music is back at St Peter’s Hall in Woodhall Spa next week.

The highly talented concert organist Ryan Edwards will be in concert on Tuesday, May 15.

Ryan developed a passion for organs at an early age, through the influence of his grandfather, an amateur organist.

He embarked on his first electronic organ lessons at the tender age of eight and started his public life back in 1992, when he appeared as a junior at the National Electronic Organ Festival in Morecambe.

Since then, he has given more than 500 concerts, becoming a professional organist in 1996.

His fresh approach to organ playing is reflected in the variety of styles of music in his concert programme.

The concert starts at 7.30pm, with admission £7.

More details from Phil Groves 01526 353225 or www.woodhallspa-organ.co.uk .