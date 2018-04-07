Old Time entertainment at Woodhall Spa

The Friends of Woodhall Spa’s Cottage Museum, in association with The St Nicholas Players, is presenting an afternoon of Old Time Music Hall to raise funds for the museum.

This lively group is well known across the county and they will be performing in St Peter’s Hall on Saturday, April 14.

Doors open at 2pm, with the performance at 2.30pm and audience members are welcome to dress in period costume.

Advance tickets cost £7.50, tickets £8 on the door, including light refreshments, from the museum or 01526 353029.