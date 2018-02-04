Musical journey at Minting

Blues, ragtime, hot jazz, songs and dances from long ago - all will be conjured up as the FB Pocket Orchestra entertain at Minting Village Hall.

Working backwards from the 1930s, the FB Pocket Orchestra explores repertoire that formed the beginnings of what is now known as popular music.

The three talented musicians originally began playing together simply as an exercise in exploring heritage repertoire - taking on a few informal performances and recording dates as schedules allowed.

The aim is to present a contemporary slant on popular acoustic music from the late 19th and early 20th Centuries.

FBPO are at the venue on Saturday, February 10.

The bar opens at 7pm and the show starts at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £11.50 and £9.50 and are on sale at Horncastle Music Shop and Minting Park Farm Shop , Gautby or call 01507 578755.

Tickets can also be booked on line at http://mintingandgautby.co.uk/events/fb-pocket-orchestra-concert/