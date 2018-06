Enjoy some music for a Summer Evening as Louth Male Voice Choir pay a visit to St Julian’s Church at Benniworth.

The concert is set to take place on Friday, June 8, starting at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £10, which includes a glass of wine and nibbles.

They are available to buy in advance by calling 01507 313792.

Alternatively, tickets will be available at the door on the night from 6.45pm.