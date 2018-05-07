Male voice back at Mareham le Fen

The Friends of St Helen’s welcome back Louth Male Voice Choir in concert with their new 2018 repertoire, on Friday May 18.

Doors open at 7pm, with concert starting at 7.30pm.

Admission is £10, which includes light refreshments; there will also be a licensed bar.

Tickets are available from the Village Post Office, Handson’s Butchers, by calling 01507 568651 / 568467 or on the door.

Toilet facilities are available and there is ample parking at the new Community Centre in Horncastle Road.

All proceeds are for FOSH (Friends of St Helen’s).