Live music back at Woodhall Spa

The next concert will be held on Tuesday June 19 in St Peter’s Hall and features the young and very talented musician Mark Thompson.

Mark has been playing the electronic organ since he was seven.

After gaining interest, he joined the Technics Academy at the age of nine, where he worked his way through grades and entered local competitions, reaching area finals in 1999.

Mark was later taught by Chiho Sunamato at the Yamaha School of Music. He began playing concerts at the age of fifteen, and now travels up and down the UK, and abroad, playing the Yamaha EL900 for organ societies, festivals and private functions.

In 2002, Mark played in, and won, the ‘Young Theatre Organist of the Year’ competition and has performed on many of the country’s top theatre organs since, including the mighty Wurlitzer at Blackpool.

In addition to his work on the organ circuit, Mark plays in 60s and 70s band, ‘Wallstreet’, on the keyboards, providing backing vocals, works as musical director or rehearsal pianist for many North East musical theatre societies and in the orchestra for their shows.

He often plays with jazz band ‘The Fab Dakers Boys’ at Newcastle United’s football ground, ‘St. James’ Park’, on match days and also regularly features in the band for ‘The Ratpack Vegas Spectacular’ show at theatres around the country.

He has the honour of having played for Her Majesty the Queen, when she opened Newcastle’s new library.

It will definitely be a great evening of music and entertainment from Mark, so why not go along and support live music in Woodhall Spa.

Admission is £7 and the concert starts at 7.30pm.

Further information from Philip Groves, on 01526 353225 or visit www.woodhallspa-organ.co.uk.