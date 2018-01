Hemingby Village Hall Committee has again been successful in bidding for some top class entertainment through the Lincolnshire Rural Touring Programme.

This spring, there will be two acts taking to the stage.

On Saturday, March 3, Green Matthews, a four piece band, will perform ‘The Wind in the Willows’ as a folk opera.

Then, on Saturday May 19, Nordic Fiddlers Bloc, three of the finest fiddle players, will be in concert.