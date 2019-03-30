Just a Boy at 70 tour date will make you feel like dancing

The iconic Leo Sayer returns to British shores to embark on the 25-date, second leg of his ‘Just a Boy at 70’ tour.

Leo, who celebrates his 71st birthday during the second, UK leg of the tour, has had an extensive career in the music industry dating back to the mid-60s.

He started out with David Courtney and Adam Faith, but actually wanted to be a graphic designer.

Now performing in what will be his sixth decade as a musician, Leo has racked up 11 UK Top Ten hits, including two number ones, and four US Top Tens, including two consecutive number one hit singles.

He has also had six UK Top Ten albums, including one number one, and one US Top Ten album; a Gold Badge of Merit and a Grammy Award, in 1977, for ‘You Make Me Feel Like Dancing’, winning the award for ‘Best Rhythm and Blues Song’.

Add to that appearances on The Muppet Show, The Wiggles (DVD), Celebrity Big Brother UK and a mention on The Simpsons, you can safely assume it’s been a different, varied and an enjoyable career to say the least.

Leo said: “I count myself very lucky to have a wonderful band at home in the UK.

“I always look forward to coming back to perform.

“From Soho to Brighton by way of Cornwall to Glasgow, I like searching out all the places I used to haunt and see if they’ve changed; many haven’t at all, under the surface.

“It’s going to be another great tour and I’m looking forward to the shows immensely.”

In addition to his UK tour Leo also releases his new album, ‘Selfie’, on April 26 through Demon Music Group.

A 15-track LP will be printed as a vinyl limited edition, pressed on heavyweight 180g pink vinyl.

‘Just a Boy at 70’ takes to UK shores from May 2 in Swindon and finishes on June 16.

On June 14, it will stop off at The Baths Hall in Scunthorpe.

For tickets call 0844 854 2776. Tickets are also available through the theatre website at www.scunthorpetheatres.co.uk