Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School is presenting another evening of jazz and light music next month.

Performing will be West Street Jazz, alongside other ensembles and soloists.

The musical evening will be held on Thursday, February 8 in the school’s main hall, starting at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £5, which includes a buffet, and a bar will also be available.

Call the school on 01507 522465 for tickets.