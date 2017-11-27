Jaunty, multi-lingual ensemble at Minting

After the success of the Budapest Cafe Orchestra earlier this year, there is another evening of music in Minting Village Hall next month.

Multi award-winning seven-piece ensemble Don Kipper will be in concert on Thursday, December 7 at 7.30pm.

This jaunty, multi-lingual group are remarkable young exponents of klezmer and traditional styles from Greece, Turkey and the Balkans, reflecting the diversity and living traditions of their North East London home.

Since 2013, they have released two albums, played two European Tours and won the titles of both the Moshe Beregovski Award for best Klezmer Newcomers and World Music Network’s Battle of the Bands.

Tickets for the Minting show cost £11.50 and £9.50 from Horncastle Music Shop and Farm Shop at Minting Park Farm or call 01507 578755.