International star visits Spa

The August concert of Woodhall Spa

Organ Society next Tuesday (August 21)

will feature Chris Powell.

Chris has firmly established himself as

one of the UK’s premier ‘entertainment organists’ as well as a truly international ambassador in the field of electronic and theatre organ music.

The concert takes place in St. Peter’s Hall, The Broadway, Woodhall Spa (7.30pm).

Admission for visitors is £7.00.

Further information is available from the chairman Philip Groves (01526 353225), or visit www.woodhallspa-organ.co.uk.