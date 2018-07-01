International star returns to Woodhall

World famous Cathedral Organist, Dr Colin Walsh is set to return to St Peter’s Church on Woodhall Spa, (opposite The Golf Hotel) to give his annual recital next month.

The performance will take place next Tuesday, July 3, starting at 2pm.

Entry into this special musical event will be free of charge.

Colin is The Organist Laureate at Lincoln Cathedral and has played at many major venues throughout the world.

He has worked as organist or assistant organist at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle; Christ Church Cathedral, Oxford; Salisbury Cathedral and St. Albans Cathedral

Refreshments will be served at the conclusion of the recital, when there will also be the opportunity to meet Colin and discuss his recent recordings.

Further information on the concert can be obtained from Alan Underwood on 07808 086148.