Hainton pub set to host beer and music festival

Hainton’s community pub - the Heneage Arms - hosts its popular beer and music festival next month.

This year’s event, which runs from Friday June 1 to Sunday, June 3, will include a display of motor cycles and other classic vehicles.

Admission is free and the event gets underway at 4.30pm on the Friday, with an earlier start of noon on the Saturday and Sunday.

There will be live music throughout the weekend on the garden stage, including The Midnight Ramblers, Itchy Fingers and Salmagundi on the Friday; Barnyard Bandidos and Merlin’s Keep on the Saturday.

Indoor and outdoor bars will serve a selection of ales and ciders too.

Sunday will see the Rock and Roll Charity fund raising event for AMEND, the Association of Multiple Endocrine Naplasia Disease.

