First visit to Woodhall Spa for organist John

The first concert of 2019 at Music for Woodhall features John Cooper - on his first visit to Woodhall Spa - and will be held on Tuesday, January 15, in St Peter’s Hall on The Broadway.

John is proving to be very popular throughout the country and his refreshing approach to music is being well received.

He showed interest in music at the age of 11 when his dad and sister attended lessons, playing the electronic organ.

It wasn’t long before they realised that John had an ear for music; he would often come home after their lesson and play the tune they had been learning, without the aid of music.

John then had lessons himself and was often entered at Yamaha Electone festivals, where he was successful in getting to the England finals.

At the age of 16 he left school and was teaching classes for the Yamaha music school, as well as demonstrating keyboards, pianos and the then top of the range organ, the Yamaha EL90, which was his dream to own one day.

Sadly that was never to be as finances were never that good.

John got married at the age of 21, but as money was tight, he was forced to sell his beloved Yamaha HS6 - this turned into a Fiat Panda!

He then kept up with music by teaching the keyboard, but always missed the enjoyment of playing the organ.

Sixteen years later and John now has his ultimate dream organ, with the new Yamaha Stagea ELS 02c.

He has always prided himself on making the organ sound like a full orchestra, big band or traditional organ.

He spends time making his arrangements unique and full of feeling - using his own rhythms to add that personal touch and never using multi-tracking, as he believes in playing the organ live, making it more entertaining to watch.

To add to the experience many of the items are accompanied by video clips.

John has put together a concert that he feels has something for everyone, from modern day to past classics.

The concert will take place on Tuesday, January 15, and starts at 7.30pm; admission £7.

Further information on 01526 353225 or www.woodhallspa-organ.co.uk.