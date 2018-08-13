Cream tea and music at Woodhall Spa

Following the outstanding success of last year’s concert, the trustees of Coronation Hall are hosting another fund raising concert in the hall on the afternoon of Sunday August 19, starting at 2pm.

The hall is run entirely by volunteers and is not affiliated to any other organisation or council.

It relies entirely on its rental income and donations, so events like this are an important supplement.

Once again, the concert will be given by international artist Nicholas Martin BEM.

Nicholas is one of the world’s top organists.

At the age of 17, he became the youngest resident organist at The Tower Ballroom in Blackpool, playing the mighty Wurlitzer.

He then became resident Wurlitzer organist at Turners Musical Merry-Go-Round in Northampton, where he played for well over three million visitors during the 21 years he was there, until its closure in 2004.

He has played in America every year for 31 years and has toured Australia and New Zealand, as well as playing across Europe.

Nicholas has close contacts with Woodhall Spa; he regularly plays for dances at Coronation Hall, usually twice a month, and is President of the Woodhall Spa & District Organ Society.

It will be a real eye opener for those who only know his dance music to hear him playing in concert mode.

Admission to the event is e by ticket only.

A limited number of tickets are still available, priced at £8.50, including an interval cream tea.

Tickets can be booked by contacting Philip or Delia Groves on 01526 353225.