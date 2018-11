The Spa Singers will be presenting their own musical tribute to mark 100 years since the end of World war One and to honour those who served.

The title of their concert is ‘We Will Remember’ and it will be performed in St Peter’s Church at Woodhall Spa on Wednesday, November 7.

The concert will start at 7.30pm and admission is free.

For more details email thespasingers@hotmail.co.uk or call 01526 351373.