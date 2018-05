An evening of music to commemorate the 75th anniversary of The Dambusters will be held in St Peter’s Church, Woodhall Spa next Wednesday, May 16.

Banovallum Brass will be performing from 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £5, with under 16s £3.50, from 01526 388436 or Janet’s Tea Room in Station Road, Woodhall Spa.

Proceeds from the evening will go to the International Bomber Command Memorial at Lincoln.