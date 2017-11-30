Choir brings seasonal music to Wragby

An evening of musical entertainment will be on offer at Wragby Methodist Church next month as the Phoenix Singers present their seasonal show.

The first part of the evening will include the John Peterson cantata ‘Down from his Glory’, while popular seasonal songs and traditional carols will also feature in the programme.

The concert will take place on Saturday, December 9, starting at 7pm.

Tickets cost £5, which includes light refreshments.

This Singers will also be singing at Halton Holegate methodist Church this Saturday, December 2, starting at 7pm.

The Phoenix Singers will be holding their own Christmas Concert in Louth’s Holy Trinity Church on Wednesday, December 13, at 7.30pm.

This year, the choir is raising money for Women’s Aid, Grimsby.