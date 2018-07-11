Chiho to perform at Woodhall Spa hall

Music for Woodhall will welcome organist Chiho Sunamoto to St Peter’s Hall next Tuesday, July 17.

Chiho was recently described as the Vanessa Mae of the organ and keyboard world, bringing a ‘breath of fresh air onto the keyboard scene’.

Originally from Matsuyama, in the South of Japan, Chiho began learning the piano at the age of 3, from there progressing at the age of 9 to learn the art of organ playing.

She was twice a finalist in the Yamaha Electone (organ) Festival, has worked as an overseas demonstrator, had contracts with two of Japan’s major TV stations,where she composed and performed for a variety of shows, and made many notable public performances, including the Edinburgh Festival, Becks Theatre London and The Blackpool Tower Centenary concert.

The Woodhall Spa concert starts at 7.30pm, with admission £7.