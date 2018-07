Banovallum Brass Horncastle will be performing in St Peter’s Church during this year’s Woodhall Spa 1940s Festival.

The concert will take place on Saturday, July 7, with doors opening at 7pm.

Proceeds from the event will be going to the Woodhall Spa Group of Churches Public Access Defibrillator Fund.

Tickets for the concert are available from the Woodhall Spa Cottage Museum, the Book Fayre, Woodhall Spa or call 01526 388436.