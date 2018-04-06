Blind duo performs in Wragby hall

The Lindum Accordion Club, whose members travel from far and wide around the county to attend their monthly rehearsals at Wragby Town Hall, is hosting international performers Denise Leigh and Stefan Andrusyshyn on Wednesday, April 18.

Renowed singer Denise and professional pianist and accordionist Stefan, who are both blind, regularly perform as a duo.

Denise was the winner of ‘Channel 4’s Operatunity’ in 2003, was invited to join the Bejing Olympics celebrations in 2008, has appeared in opera and oratorio throughout Europe, headlined in the London 2012 Paralympic opening ceremony, and has made regular appearances in the ‘Battle of the Proms’.

Tickets for the concert in Wragby Town Hall cost £5 and are available from Geoff Brown by email on geoffsmail36@gmail.com

The concert starts at 7.30pm,