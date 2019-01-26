Blackpool and Thursford organist at Louth

A top organist is swapping the Tower Ballroom and Thursford Spectacular for Louth Town Hall next month.

Phil Kelsall will be making his 41st consecutive visit to play the Compton Theatre Organ at the town hall - a record not held by any other venue in the country.

The concert will be held on Sunday, February 10.

Doors open at 2pm for a 2.30pm start.

On this occasion, admission is by ticket and organisers are urging people to get theirs early so they don’t miss out.

Tickets cost £7 and are available from John Askwith on 01472 812490 or email johnaskwith@btinternet.com

Further details about this and future concerts at the town hall are on the North Lincolnshire Theatre Organ Preservation Society website at www.nltops.co.uk