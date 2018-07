Frampton Hand Bell Ringers will be giving a concert in Stickford Church this Friday, July 6.

They will be playing a wide variety of music for all ages, from classical to show tunes.

The concert starts at 7pm, with admission £5, which including home-made cakes and refreshments.

Everyone is welcome to go along for this evening of entertainment in the church, which is the perfect place to be on a warm summer’s evening.