Beautiful sound from The South at Grimsby

To celebrate their 10th year anniversary - and 30 years since The Beautiful South released ‘Song For Whoever’ - The South are back with a UK Tour, which stops off in Grimsby.

The South is an impressive nine-piece band featuring former members of The Beautiful South, including singer Alison Wheeler and lifelong sax player Gaz Birtles.

Since Dave Hemingway, the original singer, left the group at the end of 2016, Gaz has moved across to front the band with Alison and taken on vocal duties.

They play the songs made famous by The Beautiful South and bring back the full flavour and arrangements with this exciting live band.

The South will be playing at Grimsby Central Hall on Saturday March 9.

Tickets from the box office on 01472 355025 or www.solidentertainments.com