Banovallum Singers ready to sing out for homeless fund

The Banovallum Singers will be invoking the spirit of Christmas and thinking of others as they perform their seasonal concert.

Horncastle Methodist Church is the venue for the Singers’ Christmas concert, when proceeds will be donated to ECHO, East Coast Homeless Outreach.

The Louth-based charity provides hot meals and other food for people living on the streets in Grimsby and Lincoln.

It relies solely on donations and is supported by the members of the Methodist Chapel.

Choir chairman Alex Ray said: “Choir members wanted to give something back to the community and so we hope the event will be well supported.”

The concert will take place this Saturday, December 15, starting at 7.30pm.

Entry to the concert is £6, payable on the door, and includes refreshments in the interval.