Music will fill the Broadbent Theatre when The Cody Sisters from America take to the stage this month.

With an award winning sound of guitars, mandolins, banjos and bass, together with a blend of Old Time, this family band has a unique sound.

Swing, Gypsy Jazz, Folk and Modern Bluegrass will all feature at the Wickenby venue next Thursday, June 21.

Tickets online at www.broadbenttheatre.org or call 0300 400 0101.