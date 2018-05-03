A Spoonful of Sherman comes to Lincoln next week

With Songs from Mary Poppins, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, The Jungle Book, Winnie The Pooh, The Aristocats… A Spoonful of Sherman hits the New Theatre Royal Lincoln next week.

The double Oscar-winning Sherman Brothers - Richard M Sherman and Robert B Sherman - remain one of the most formidable songwriting teams in family entertainment history.

From 1964 onwards, their unparalleled partnership produced music, songs and scores for dozens of films, particularly many of Disney’s best loved titles including Mary Poppins, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, The Jungle Book, Bedknobs & Broomsticks, Charlotte’s Web, and The Aristocats.

The highly prolific brothers were the sons of the great Al Sherman (1897-1973) who wrote songs for the likes of Frank Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald and many singers of the golden American Songbook period of the 1930s-1950s.

Robert J Sherman, son of Robert B Sherman and a successful composer in his own right, brings the compelling story of one family’s century-long, award-winning musical journey to Lincoln as part of a national tour.

Three generations of Sherman songwriters are brought to life in this delightful show, which also includes songs from Robert J Sherman’s own charming musical, Love Birds, which premiered at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2015.

Performances at Lincoln, starring Olivier-nominated Sophie-Louise Dann and former A1 band member Mark Read, are on Monday, May 7 and Tuesday May 8 and Wednesday may 9 at 7.30pm, with an additional 2pm performance on the Wednesday too.

