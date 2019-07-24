Music sessions back in museum garden

Relax and enjoy a music in the garden at Woodhall Spa’s Cottage Museum as the summer Sunday sessions return.

This year’s series of ‘Music in the Garden’ concerts starts at the Iddesleigh Road venue this Sunday, July 28, from 2pm to 4pm.

Kicking the season off will be Colin & Gerry, who will be entertaining with Trad Jazz.

On August 4, Mike Warwick will present a sing along to the hits from the 1960s to the 1990s, while August 11 will see the return of local folk band ‘Between the Lines.

There will be a break on August 18, when the 75th commemoration of Arnhem will be held in the village; the session will then continue until September 15, ending with CATS ukulele group.

Admission to the garden is free and refreshments will be available in the Courtyard Cafe.

Dogs are welcome.