Music for Woodhall debut for organist

Music for Woodhall welcomes a debut artist for this month’s concert in St Peter’s Hall.

It is the first time organist Pete Shaw will have played the Broadway venue, when he is in concert next Tuesday, July 16.

Born in at Tyldesley, Manchester, with encouragement from a musical family, Pete has been playing piano since the age of four.

He is very well respected in the organ/keyboard business, with which he has been associated for more than 41 years .

He is currently playing the Korg Keyboard products.

He started playing semi-professionally in the North West, working men’s clubs at 15 years of age, backing cabaret artistes with a seven-keyboard set up.

Over the past 18 years, Pete has made many appearances as an extra/background artiste in TV programmes like Coronation Street, Emmerdale, Cold Feet and many more, which he says he enjoys very much.

In 2007, he got a call from Paul Crone at Granada TV to work as Musical Director on a live broadcast called ‘Tour of Talent’, held at north west seaside resorts over 10 days.

Two years later, he was asked to play at the National Eisteddfod of Wales in Bala for the 35-strong Bro Glyndwr male voice choir, with presenters commentating on the ‘fantastic’ keyboard sound..

The Music for Woodhall concert will start at 7.30pm, with admission £7.

Further information is available from Philip Groves on 01526 353225 or visit www.woodhallspa-organ.co.uk .