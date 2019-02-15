Marvel-ous Superheroes Day at Lincoln Cathedral

Families are invited to don their capes and fly over to Lincoln Cathedral this weekend for ‘Superheroes Day’.

The free event takes place tomorrow, Saturday February 16, between 10am and 4pm, and welcomes young children and parents into the nave of the cathedral to enjoy activities that celebrate everything that makes the world’s most iconic superheroes, super.

The event will have plenty on offer, including arts and crafts for children to design their own superhero and make their own masks, badges and props to take home, decorate biscuits with their favourite characters and learn about significant ‘superhero’ figures from the Bible.

The day includes the ‘Big Superhero Art: Pow! Shazam! Boom!’ which gives children the chance to draw words in brightly-coloured text, reminiscent of classic comic-style artwork, as well as create their own 3D signs.

Children are also invited to attend the event in costume, dressed up as their favourite icons for the chance to win a special prize.

A short interactive themed worship also takes place at 12.05pm on the day, conducted by the Rev Rachel Revely, assistant curate, which everyone is invited to join.

The event is being facilitated by Lincoln Cathedral Connected, a project funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund with the aim to improve the Cathedral’s setting and visitor experience.

Visit lincolncathedral.com/ for more information and future events.