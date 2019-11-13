Make your mind up and put some Fizz into your life

The Fizz - three parts of the better known Bucks Fizz - are back on the road next year and they will be stopping off at Lincoln.

They will be getting ‘Up Close & Personal’ at the New Theatre Royal on March 27.

Group member, Cheryl Baker said: “The Fizz story has so many ups and downs – winning The Eurovision, travelling the world, that terrible coach crash and so much more.

“This will be a show full of music, stories, laughter and your opportunity to ask us a question you have always wanted to know the answer to! We can’t wait.”

Cheryl will be joined on tour by original band members Jay Aston and Mike Nolan, who, as part of Bucks Fizz, won the 1981 Eurovision Song Contest.

They became household names thanks to their iconic skirt ripping routine to their No 1 hit ‘Making Your Mind Up’ which sold more than 15 million worldwide.

They have had numerous other hits that include the No.1’s ‘Land Of Make Believe’ and ‘My Camera Never Lies’ alongside ‘Piece of The Action’, ‘Now Those Days Are Gone’, ‘If You Can’t Stand The Heat’, ‘Run For Your Life’, ‘When We Were Young’ and ‘New Beginning’.

The band has won countless music industry awards including, in 1982, Best Group at the BPI Rock & Pop awards (now the Brits), and an Ivor Novella Award, giving them their place in 80s’ music history, and a highly successful recording career.

Now, Cheryl, Mike and Jay are fizzing more than ever before!

In 2017, they release their much-acclaimed album, “The F-Z of Pop”, a collaboration with the genius that is Mike Stock, followed by their festive release in 2018, “Christmas With The Fizz”.

This year saw the band gigging as usual, plus recording yet another album, “Smoke & Mirrors”, which is due for release in 2020.

Tickets for the Lincoln show are available now; call the box office on 01522 519999 or book online via www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk