Loveless topic for Louth Film Club

A compelling, award-winning family drama about modern Russia is the offering at Louth Film Club next Monday, November 25.

After a child wanders from a loveless home into a suburban wilderness, the film captures the coldness of both the human relationships and the environment in which he is lost – but also the determination of the local community who volunteer to find him.

‘Loveless’ (cert. 15, subtitled) is directed by Andrey Zvyagintsev and was a top prize winner at the Cannes Festival.

It will be screened at The Playhouse Cinema in Cannon Street, starting at 7.30pm.

Admission is £5 for LFC members; standard cinema prices for non-members and concessions.

Details on LFC are at www.louthfilmclub.com .